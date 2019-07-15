Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce its role as lead transaction counsel to China Road and Bridge Corporation in a $1.8 billion public-private partnership (PPP) development of a 190-kilometer expressway in Cambodia.

CRBC, one of the world's largest construction companies, closed financing on the deal with the Cambodian government on May 31, 2019. The project is one of the largest PPP motorway infrastructure projects to reach financial close in 2019. It will link Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, to Sihanoukville, site of the nation's only deep-sea port. Construction is anticipated to take four years to complete.

"It is truly rewarding to be involved in a project of such magnitude, which is expected to transform the nation's economy," said Hunton Andrews Kurth global energy and infrastructure partner Kirk A. Lovric, who has led the Hunton team advising CRBC for the last three years.

Hunton Andrews Kurth has experience across the entire range of contractual arrangements for PPP projects. The firm has represented project lenders, investors, developers, sponsors and governments throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America and the United States on PPP transactions and other project matters for more than 20 years. The firm also has worked extensively with governments and their parastatals, using financing and other programs provided by the World Bank and other governmental, multinational, multilateral and bilateral export credit, risk insurance and lending agencies.

