Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status

Virtusa joins a group of AWS Partner Network members helping Life Sciences providers to deliver superior patient outcomes

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 15, 2019status. This designation recognizes Virtusa for providing deep expertise in building Life Sciences solutions on AWS to help customers conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, conduct research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.

Achieving the AWS Life Sciences Competency differentiates Virtusa as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, Virtusa demonstrated deep AWS expertise, significant Life Sciences domain knowledge and was assessed on the security, performance, and reliability of Virtusa solutions powered by AWS.

"Virtusa's Life Sciences practice leverages AWS to harness the power of data for improved patient outcomes," said Anthony Lange, senior vice president, Life Sciences, Virtusa. Combining our deep life sciences expertise with powerful AWS next generation technology capabilities, we build software that helps deliver better patient outcomes at a lower cost. Achieving AWS Life Sciences Competency status will help more Virtusa clients in the Life Sciences industry achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of AWS."

Virtusa's vLife platform, powered by AWS, has over one billion rows of clinical data providing Data, Analytics and Innovation as a Service. Virtusa offers pre-built solutions, AI/ML, and blockchain models to map patient journeys and disease progression.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business transformation, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Using a combination of digital strategy, business implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps clients drive profitable growth and lead market disruption through digital first client experiences. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southborough, Mass., Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing and technology industries. For more information, visit: www.virtusa.com.

