Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL), a technology and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its Featured Profile service offering to its quickly growing community of consumers and businesses. The introduction of Featured Profiles allows for businesses to greatly increase their presence in the NUGL community and for NUGL to create a significant new revenue line.

Companies that create a Featured Profile will receive preferred placement on the NUGL web platform and map, providing enormous increases exposure to an ideal, highly refined community of cannabis enthusiasts and the implied endorsement of NUGL.

"The launch of Featured Profiles is a tremendous milestone for NUGL as we have now achieved the critical mass of sufficient consumer traffic and business profiles to monetize an enhanced listing offering," stated CJ Melone, NUGL founder. "Companies will now be able to greatly leverage our rapidly expanding community through preferred placement. Just as Amazon, eBay, Google, etc. have offered better businesses a way to increase sales and exposure once their audiences expanded, so too will NUGL."

"We're so impressed with NUGL's technology. This is one of the many reasons we established a trade partnership with them. We know we can help elevate the legal cannabis industry together by providing 360º advertising and marketing services to dispensaries and brands," said Danny Keith, CEO of Cannabis Club TV. "We've been waiting a very long time for a company like NUGL that does right by the legal industry and also has dynamic technology, like NUGL's new Featured Profiles. They are a perfect fit for CCTV and we're happy to be partnered with them to help push the industry forward."

"NUGL is different than other directories. For example, having unbiased search results affords the consumer a better experience and builds trust. NUGL also offers more as a networking platform and better exposure, combining all types of media for dispensaries. We plan on making NUGL an integral part of our everyday business," said Jeremy Adams, Owner of One Love Beach Club and dispensary in Long Beach, California."

To learn more about Featured Profiles email info@nugl.com or click the "Upgrade" button on your existing profile.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

