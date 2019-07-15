Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) ("the Company"), the parent company of LinkResPet, a CBD pet care provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. CEO and President, René Lauritsen, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Lauritsen how the Company plans to build distribution networks. Lauritsen explained that the Company's distribution methods began with their eCommerce site, which have proven to be very effective. However, the Company is also growing their network through building new partnerships with retailers.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement of their partnership with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH). "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to treat animals.", explained Lauritsen. He further shared that the Company plans to combine their formula with the nanotechnology at American Premium Water Corporation to develop new and powerful CBD products, including their current project LYNKS CDB Pet Water.

Jolly asked about the release date of this product and possible price points. Lauritsen stated that the product is expected to launch in the near future, but a price point has not been determined at this stage. He also explained that the Company is currently moving past the pre-revenue stage, thanks to new opportunities and consistent website sales.

Jolly followed by asking about how the products will be received in the United States versus in Europe. Lauritsen explained that Europe offers very little competition in terms of CBD pet products, which represents a significant advantage for the Company.

Lauritsen also explained that the Company plans to continue building their network to increase revenue and recognition. Additionally, the Company is also looking to enter the nutraceutical space to further expand their products and specialties.

To close the interview Lauritsen thanked his shareholders for their patience and shared that the Company is continuing to grow strong and will be embarking on many exciting opportunities this year.

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (LRSV), is a CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com

