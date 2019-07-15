Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn Investment Fund Announces First Exit

Helsinn Investment Fund Announces First Exit

Luxembourg, July 15, 2019 - Helsinn Investment Fund S.A, SICAR, a fund focused on early-stage investment opportunities in areas of high unmet patient need, today announces the fund's first exit since launching in 2016.

In 2017, the Helsinn Investment Fund was co-leader in the Series B financing round in Swiss biotech, AMAL Therapeutics, which raised €8 million (CHF 8.8 million). The continued investment in AMAL since then has enabled the company's continued growth and development in the field of peptide-based therapeutic cancer vaccines.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "The Helsinn Investment Fund congratulates AMAL for this tremendous achievement enabling accelerated development toward improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. Although we delivered toward our investment objective, we intend to continue to follow the development of the cancer vaccine with interest, now under the guidance and governance of Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We remain committed to helping companies across the whole spectrum of healthcare in the transformation of early-stage technologies into commercial solutions designed improve patient quality of life."

The fund's strategy is to invest into 10-15 high quality companies, providing scientific and clinical strategy guidance, operational and board support alongside ongoing investment.

About Helsinn International Services sarl

Helsinn International Services sarl is the Helsinn subsidiary which provides a range of advisory services and strategic activities to the Group and its specific companies. In particular, it acts as the advisory company to Helsinn Investment Fund.

About Helsinn Investment Fund S.A., SICAR

The Helsinn Investment Fund is focused on early-stage investments in areas of high unmet patient need. Backed by the Helsinn Group, and guided by Helsinn's core values of quality, integrity and respect, Helsinn Investment Fund aims to help companies with innovative technologies to transform new ideas into commercial solutions with the potential to impact health-related quality of life of patients.

Drawing on Helsinn's over 40 years of investment into research and development and commercial expertise, the investment fund selects companies with technologies in a range of areas including cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, cancer supportive care, metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders, and dermatology conditions.

For more information, visit www.helsinninvestmentfund.com

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

For more information:

Helsinn Group Media Contact

Paola Bonvicini

Group Head of Communication

Lugano, Switzerland

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Info-hhc@helsinn.com