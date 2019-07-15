Ideal Computer Systems Hires David Dismuke as Its New National Sales Leader

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Ideal Computer Systems, a leading industry-specific dealership software vendor in North America, is pleased to announce that David Dismuke has joined its team as the new National Sales Leader.

His mission is to develop a high-performing team of field sales representatives for Ideal and its sister company, c-Systems Software Inc., who are able to engage existing customers as well as meet and exceed both companies' ambitious sales goals.

David has more than 30 years of experience in sales, sales management and dealership management software, alongside a proven track record of top performance, having worked for companies like Infor, Oracle, Team Velocity and CDK Global.

"We're looking to bring in as many talented people as possible," said David. "There are plenty of dealers in North America that still don't have an adequate dealership management system. That's why we need to get in front of as many of them as we can. And that, of course, requires a large team of sales representatives."

"David is definitely someone who knows the industry," said Ajay Thakur, the General Manager of Ideal and c-Systems. "Both companies already offer outstanding products. What we're looking for now is people who can sell them to dealers all over North America. I'm excited to see our team grow."

When David is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife, Carroll, and dog, Izzie. He is also an automotive enthusiast who enjoys collecting and working on his cars. He loves plenty of athletic activities as well, such as working out, jogging, golfing, boating and fishing.

David is an active member in his community, volunteering and participating with his church and charitable organizations like Action for Autism, Pedal the Cause, Epilepsy Foundation and Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Those who wish to learn more about Ideal and its other team members can do so by visiting: www.idealcomputersystems.com.

About Ideal Computer Systems

Many dealers struggle to manage their dealership having to use multiple systems and often duplicating the data. Ideal gives dealers all the tools they need to manage each aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use software - backed up by 30+ years of industry experience.

With an all-in-one software, dealers are able to automate processes, gain control of their dealership and have peace of mind.

