Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Change of Chief Executive

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces Change of Chief Executive

Yorkshire Water Services Limited, and its ultimate parent company Kelda Holdings Limited, announces that Richard Flint is to retire as Chief Executive with effect from 12 September 2019 and that he will be succeeded by Liz Barber, the current Chief Financial Officer.

Richard has been with the company since 1992 and joined the Board in 2003, becoming Chief Executive in 2010.

Liz Barber has been Chief Financial Officer since 2010, having joined the Company from Ernst & Young where she held a number of senior partner roles. Liz is also a lay member and trustee of the University of Leeds and is a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee at KCOM Group PLC.

Anthony Rabin, Chairman of Kelda Holdings Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, commented "I would like to thank Richard for his exceptional leadership of the Company over the last nine years and wish him the very best for the future. Richard has been pivotal in guiding the business through a period of very significant change during his tenure and leaves the Company well prepared to deliver in the future. I would also like to particularly thank Richard for his assistance in ensuring a smooth transition to his successor.

"I am delighted that Liz has agreed to take over as Chief Executive, following an open recruitment process through which Liz was the outstanding candidate. She has already made a major contribution to the Company in her current role and most recently has led the Company's long-term strategy development and its business transformation programme. She has also been central to Yorkshire Water's work to make our finances more transparent by, for example, the removal of our previous offshore structures."

Commenting on the announcement Richard Flint said "As the end of my second five-year price cycle as Chief Executive comes to a close, I believe now is the right time in the regulatory calendar to step down. It has been a huge honour to serve as Chief Executive for nine years and after 27 years with the company I wish all our great colleagues, board members and customers the very best for the future."

Liz Barber said: "It is a great privilege to be given the job of leading Yorkshire Water. We have an excellent business plan for the next five years and we need to ensure that delivers all it can for our customers and the environment. We have a major part to play in responding to climate change, both by reducing our own carbon impact, and also in changing our operations to deal with its consequences.

"We are central to the fabric of Yorkshire and I am committed to ensuring that we play a full part to contribute to the inclusive growth of the county."

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary