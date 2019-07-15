Rene Lacad Announces Debut of Partner Project

Lacad is Now Offering Turnkey Digital Marketing Solutions for Select New Businesses in Exchange for Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Rene Lacad, a 23-year-old college dropout turned entrepreneur, is pleased to announce the launch of his partner project for new businesses.

As Lacad noted, he will now offer turnkey digital marketing solutions for select businesses in exchange for equity instead of a large upfront investment. During his career, he has generated over $5,000,000 in online revenue for over a dozen businesses using social media and internet marketing.

Lacad's life began to change for the better in 2013. After barely graduating from high school, he was sitting in a local community college class when he realized that the classroom was not the place for him to do his best work. Lacad decided to drop out of college and join the workplace.

After working at a number of jobs, Lacad was offered a sales position at a Fortune 500 company where he experienced his first true successes. After a year, Lacad realized he had outgrown this position, so he decided to look for something that would be more gratifying.

Lacad got a job at a company that was owned by a well known entrepreneur; for over a year, he learned everything he could about a variety of topics, including the secrets to sales, marketing, human psychology, business and entrepreneurship.

"Using this information, I started my very first company in 2017, a digital marketing agency," Rene said, adding that as his business began to take off, he decided to pursue entrepreneurship full time. Since then, he has used the power of the Internet and social media to grow his first company to a six figure business. Lacad's second business also quickly grew to six figures, he noted.

Lacad said he is excited about his new partner project, and helping budding entrepreneurs to get their new companies off the ground.

"I truly believe that if I can do it, anyone can," he said.

About Rene Lacad:

Rene Lacad is a 23-year-old college dropout turned entrepreneur. Utilizing the power of social media, he was able to build multiple six figure companies and generate over $5,000,000-plus in online revenue within the short span of two years. He currently travels while running his businesses from a laptop. For more information, please visit https://www.renelacad.com/.

