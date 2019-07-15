

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the U.S. Census Bureau says the world population is estimated to reach 7.58 billion this month.



The Census Bureau is also projecting that annual population growth rate will fall to below 1 percent in 2020-2021, for the first time since 1950.



In 2025, the population growth rate is seen at 0.9.



That number is expected to continue to drop, a phenomenon partially attributed to dropping fertility rates around the world.



The data was released on the occasion of World Population Day.



The U.S. Census Bureau's International Data Base shows that world population increased by more than 50 percent in the 32 years since the world population crossed the 5 billion mark.



It is estimated that by 2050, the population will rise to 9.5 billion.



The study shows that by 2025, a woman's average fertility rate will fall to 2.3 children from the current rate of 2.4.



Even in regions that have traditionally had high population growth, the average number of children a woman is expected to have are generally dropping. The report cites the impoverished African country of Malawi as the best example.



Countries like Japan have long had declining rates of population growth.



By 2025, life expectancy is estimated to increase marginally by one year from the current 71 years, while infant mortality rate will reduce from 31 per 1,000 births to 27.



Much of the data was compiled from national surveys and censuses facilitated through the work of the International Programs team at the Census Bureau.



Through the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Census Bureau collected population statistics from more than 100 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX