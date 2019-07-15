Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Date:15 July 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 12 July 2019 is:

1,137.86 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretaries

0131 538 1400