Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 179.575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29850 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 13445 EQS News ID: 841495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2019 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)