Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.9842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26500 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 13465 EQS News ID: 841535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2019 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)