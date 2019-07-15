Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.6877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6475800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 13455 EQS News ID: 841515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2019 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)