Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 256.816 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37967 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 13444 EQS News ID: 841493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2019 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)