CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp Announces the Sale Of The Largest Commercial Scale CubicFarm System To Date in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") announces that on June 29, 2019 the Company signed an agreement for a large scale commercial CubicFarm system in the Calgary, AB area and received a deposit from the customer.

"This agreement and deposit covers the Calgary region where this customer will be the exclusive CubicFarm licensee," said Dave Dinesen, CEO, CubicFarm Systems Corp. "We are very excited to add another customer to a large Canadian metropolitan area as we continue to build out a national presence. CubicFarms is hopeful that by this winter there will be even more locally grown produce in Alberta from a CubicFarm, in addition to the farm presently operating in the Edmonton area."

About CubicFarm Systems: https://cubicfarms.com/video-cubicfarms-in-60-seconds/

This agreement covers an order for delivery of the largest CubicFarm System to date.

About CubicFarm Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. is an Ag-Tech and Vertical Farming company that utilizes patented technology to cultivate high-quality produce. The Company believes that it can provide a benefit to the world by significantly reducing the physical footprint of farming, shipping costs and associated greenhouse gasses, while significantly decreasing the use of fresh water and eliminating the need for harmful pesticides.

Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide farmers around the world with an efficient growing system capable of producing predictable yields with superior taste. Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour, by reducing energy, and by maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows BC, and sells its produce in British Columbia to retail customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden and to wholesale customers as well.

CubicFarm Systems Corp's. patented growing system provides customers with a turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farm growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarm enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with produce that is consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. CubicFarms is focused on providing its technology to farmers to grow safe, sustainable, secure, fresh produce, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. Further support and value is provided to our clients through our patent pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

CubicFarm Systems Corp.

https://cubicfarms.com.

Cautionary Notice Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated sale of this CubicFarm system to this customer. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, and assumptions (including the receipt of regulatory approvals) that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the sale of this CubicFarm system will be completed as currently planned or at all. Accordingly readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

