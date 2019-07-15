Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc: Wilshire Quinn Provides $2,625,000 Purchase Loan in University Place, WA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Monday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $2,625,000 purchase loan on a retail property in University Place, Washington.

The multi-tenant retail building is comprised of 48,714 square-feet on a 119,000 square-foot lot. The property was recently appraised for $4,400,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 60 percent on the transaction.

"In this loan scenario we were approached by a borrower looking for 1031 exchange financing which required a quick close. Given the borrower's substantial down-payment and high credit, combined with strong cash-flows from the property, we felt that this was a strong opportunity for the Fund," said Director of Origination Daniel Goldberg.

Wilshire Quinn typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn's typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a trusted commercial hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

