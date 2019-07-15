

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into the red, the Swiss market recovered well to close with modest gains on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak.



The index came off the day's highs towards the end of the session, but still managed to end well above the flat line.



The benchmark SMI ended up 45.60 points, or 0.47%, at 9,808.58. The index touched a low of 9,733.49 and a high of 9,828.28 in the session.



On Friday, the SMI ended down 116.55 points, or 1.18%, at 9,762.98, near the day's low.



Lonza Group and SGS gained 1.25% and 1.17%, respectively, while Nestle ended nearly 1% up.



Swiss Life Holding, Novartis, ABB, Geberit, Roche Holding, Sika and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.5 to 0.75%.



Richemont, UBS Group, Alcon and Swatch Group closed lower by 0.3 to 0.8%.



In the midcap space, Vifor Pharma moved up more than 2.5%. VAT Group gained 1.5% and Ems Chemie Holding ended higher by about 1.1%.



On the other hand, Doma Kaba Holding declined 2.5% and GAM Holding shed 1.8%.



In economic news, Swiss producer and import prices decreased in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Producer and import prices decreased 1.4% year-on-year in June. On a monthly basis, the index dropped 0.5% in June due to lower prices of petroleum and metal products.



Producer prices fell 0.2% on month and by 0.7% from June 2018. At the same time, import prices declined 1% on a monthly basis and by 2.8% annually in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX