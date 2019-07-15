Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Sponsored the Bonacic Golf Challenge and the Annual YEL! Festival

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / In September, Sherry Li, Thompson Education Center's chairman, attended the dinner of Bonacic Golf Challenge, as a sponsor. The event was organized at Otterkill Golf & Country Club in Campbell Hall, NY and many local businesses and individuals attended as well. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and positive energy for the economic development of the local community. Thompson Education Center supports Bonacic Re-election and believes that Senator Bonacic will continue to represent and work with the community to keep the positive momentum strong and help local businesses to create a better and healthier economic atmosphere.

The same month, YEL! (Young Emerging Leaders) held its Annual Celebration of Young Professionals at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. As a Chamber Member, Thompson Education Center sponsored and attended the event.

YEL!'s mission is to bridge the gap between aspiring individuals and local businesses to advance the growth of Sullivan County. It is quite simple: young professionals + experienced business professionals + networking = success.

Many young business entrepreneurs came to the event, nearly one hundred professionals from the local businesses and organizations participated. Business owners gave a brief speech about their company and the continued encouragement of young professionals to stay and build a career path and future in their own backyard. Those in attendance agreed to support and sustain the only group in Sullivan Countysolely dedicated to that goal. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and positive energy for the economic development of the local community.

The local community is very excited about this event. All parties share the same belief that motivating and assisting young professionals will lead to a brighter future in Sullivan County. Young professionals will help to resolve the local ageing tendency issue, bringing trendy and green ideas into the community, creating more jobs and attracting more young visitors which will spark the local economy.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a respected Chamber Crusaders Member and a community member of Sullivan County, to give more and help in any way possible for the future generations to come.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new education community in Sullivan County, New York. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, and education institutions of which each of them will provide a great number of students to attend the education center.

Thompson Education Center project will create over 2000 jobs in Phase 1 and stimulate the local economy. List of Professional Teams working on the TEC Project:

General Contractor: LaChase Construction

Land Use Lawyer: McNamee, Lochner, Titus & Williams, P.C.

Dan Ionescu Architects

Pietrzak & Pfau Engineering & Serving, PLLC

Leggette, Brashears & Graham, Inc

Northern Drilling Inc.

Ecological Analysis, LLC

Sterling Environmental Engineering, P.C.

Creighton Manning Engineering, LLP

DeLuxe Building Systems

Thompson Education Center has been working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and is happy to support and to help the community and children. TEC has been making monthly fresh fruits, vegetable and meat deliveries to Boys & Girls Club/Town of Wallkill, NYsince late 2015.

Throughout the years, TEC has gained huge amount of supports from local government agencies, organizations, small businesses and community members. Everyone is very excited about the project and believes that the project will benefit the children, people and community!

Thompson Education Center - A High-End Education Community in Sullivan County, NY: http://thompsoneducationcenternews.com

Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Invited to the Opening Ceremony of North America-China Dragon Business Association: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thompson-education-center-sherry-li-034000392.html

Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center Participates in Notte Di Savoia 2019: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sherry-li-thompson-education-center-013500141.html.

Contact Information:

ThompsonEducationCenterNews.com

http://thompsoneducationcenternews.com

contact@thompsoneducationcenternews.com

SOURCE: Thompson Education Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552059/Thompson-Education-Center-and-Sherry-Li-Sponsored-the-Bonacic-Golf-Challenge-and-the-Annual-YEL-Festival