

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $133.63 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $151.65 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.26 billion from $2.14 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133.63 Mln. vs. $151.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q2): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.



