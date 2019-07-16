

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, rising more than 25 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,920-point plateau and it's looking at another mildly positive lead for Tuesday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on the anticipation of solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 11.64 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,942.19 after trading between 2,886.70 and 2,955.00. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 15.57 points or 1.00 percent to end at 1,572.34.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.36 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.54 percent, China Merchants Bank dipped 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.03 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.75 percent, PetroChina sank 0.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.38 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.68 percent, Gemdale declined 0.78 percent, Poly Developments retreated 1.48 percent, China Vanke jumped 1.18 percent and CITIC Securities advanced 1.37 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday before the major averages finally inched higher to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 27.13 points or 0.10 percent to 27,359.16, while the NASDAQ rose 14.04 points or 0.17 percent to 8,258.19 and the S&P 500 gained 0.53 points or 0.02 percent to 3,014.30.



The markets saw a positive reaction to earnings news from Citigroup (C), with the financial giant reporting second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan (JPM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and America Express (AXP) are also due to report their results this week.



In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that regional manufacturing activity rebounded modestly in July.



Crude oil futures edged lower Monday on concerns about energy demand growth. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.63 or 1.1 percent at $59.58 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX