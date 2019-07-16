

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday despite the modest gains overnight on Wall Street, as investors returning from a three-day weekend turned cautious as they looked ahead to the release of earnings results from major companies this week. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 79.46 points or 0.37 percent to 21,606.44 after touching a low of 21,572.45 earlier. The Japanese market was closed for the Marine Day holiday on Monday.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing more than 2 percent, Panasonic is lower by more than 1 percent, Canon is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is lower by 0.2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the auto space, Honda Motor is adding 0.4 percent and Toyota Motor are higher by more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices ended lower overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is down more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sapporo Holdings is rising more than 4 percent, Toho Co. is gaining almost 3 percent and Oki Electric Industry is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Casio Computer is lower by more than 3 percent, while FamilyMart UNY and Japan Post are declining more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday in choppy trading reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Citigroup. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of quarterly results from a slew of other big-name companies.



The Dow inched up 27.13 points or 0.1 percent to 27,359.16, the Nasdaq rose 14.04 points or 0.2 percent to 8,258.19 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,014.30.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures declined on Monday, as concerns about energy demand growth outweighed somewhat positive factory output and retail sales data out of China. WTI crude for August ended down $0.63, or about 1.1 percent, at $59.58 a barrel.



