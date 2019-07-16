8K material transmission encoder "VC-8900"



NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, July 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has announced the successful transmission of live 8K video using 5G at an international tennis tournament recently held in Paris, France. This demonstration was carried out in cooperation with France's largest television station, France Televisions, and 8K broadcasting equipment manufacturers.In this demonstration, NEC's "VC-8900" 8K material transmission encoder, which utilizes real-time video compression technologies, was used to transmit high-definition live 8K video of the tournament to 8K video monitors and 5G smartphones and tablets at a location within the tournament's venue.8K material transmission encoder "VC-8900""Building on the success of this initiative, NEC will further promote the realization and expansion of next-generation broadcasting services using high-definition video in 2020 and beyond," said Takeshi Inoue, General Manager, Broadcast and Media Division, NEC Corporation.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.