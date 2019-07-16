TF Bank: Interim Report for January - June 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the second quarter, TF Bank once again delivered a strong operating profit; SEK 71 million, which is 32 % higher than the corresponding quarter in 2018. The profit growth is driven by the development in Norway and the Baltics. Once again, we delivered a strong quarterly growth in our loan portfolio, 11 %, providing conditions for both increased income and improved earnings during the second half of 2019." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO

January - June 2019 compared with January - June 2018 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio has increased by 26.4 % to SEK 5,625 million since the start of the year

Operating profit increased by 33.6 % to SEK 136.2 million

Net profit increased by 34.0 % to SEK 105.1 million

Earnings per share increased to SEK 4.73 (3.65)

Cost/income ratio decreased to 37.8 % (40.2)

Total capital ratio has decreased to 15.7 % (17.4) since the start of the year

Return on equity amounted to 34.3 % (29.9)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 31.7 % (29.9)

April - June 2019 compared with April - June 2018

Operating profit increased by 32.3 % to SEK 70.6 million

Net profit increased by 32.6 % to SEK 54.6 million

Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.45 (1.91)

Cost/income ratio decreased to 37.6 % (40.1)

Significant events, January - June 2019

Within the segment Ecommerce Solutions an agreement with Estonia's largest online retailer Hansapost has been signed, and several Nordic retailers have also chosen to extend their existing agreements

New agreements for continuing sale of past due loans have been signed in several markets

TF Bank has established lending operations in Austria within the segment Consumer Lending

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

