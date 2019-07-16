Please replace the first paragraph to the release dated June 25, 2019 due to a change in the embedded hyperlink in Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market

ALCOHOLIC HEPATITIS TREATMENT MARKET WORTH USD 570 MILLION, AT 6% CAGR DURING 2019-2023 TECHNAVIO

According to Technavio Research Report "Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market by type (corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to grow by USD 570 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2023".

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for management of alcoholic hepatitis

Currently, there are no effective treatments for severe alcoholic hepatitis, which has led to a huge unmet need for effective treatment options in the market. This provides a huge opportunity for vendors in the market to develop novel targets and viable treatment options for management of alcoholic hepatitis. For instance, canakinumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of interleukin-1, is being tested in Phase II clinical trials to treat alcoholic hepatitis. Thus, the development of novel treatment options will drive the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of novel targets and viable treatment options for management of alcoholic hepatitis, other factors such as the research for development of drugs that act against alcohol dependence, and the development of combination therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis will have a significant impact on the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market by type (corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market in North America is led by the US and is driven by the increasing consumption of alcohol, which results in high mortality and morbidity rates. The development of drugs for treating alcoholic hepatitis is also expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: Increase in the consumption of alcohol worldwide

The excessive consumption of alcohol forms an acute inflammation in the liver, which is a major cause of alcoholic hepatitis. This has promoted the development of prognostic models that are useful in both prognostic stratification and selection of patients for appropriate therapy for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis. Therefore, the growing consumption of alcohol is expected to fuel the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market during the next five years.

Few Major Players for the Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market are:

Apotex Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

