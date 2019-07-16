LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Change of Advisor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

16 July 2019

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

CHANGE OF ADVISOR

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") announces the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as its broker, with immediate effect. This follows the acquisition of Stockdale Securities Limited by Shore Capital Markets Limited.

Ends.

Contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 44419