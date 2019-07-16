Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Crystal Amber Fund has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has undertaken transfers of shares that have resulted, on a net basis, in a decrease in its holding of 141,931 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transactions, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 6,371,395 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 6.69 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.