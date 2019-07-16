Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 15
16 July 2019
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
|Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Crystal Amber Fund has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has undertaken transfers of shares that have resulted, on a net basis, in a decrease in its holding of 141,931 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transactions, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 6,371,395 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 6.69 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).
Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Investment Manager (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
0
0
|Volume(s)
82,793
59,138
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
141,931
0
0
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Juan Morera (PDMR)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee of Investment Adviser
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
0
|Volume(s)
82,793
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Brian Brosnan (PDMR)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee of Investment Adviser
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
0
|Volume(s)
59,138
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market