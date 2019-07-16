Altona Energy Plc - Notice of GM

16 July 2019

Altona Energy plc

("Altona" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

Altona (NEX: ANR.PL), a mining investment company with significant coal resources in Australia, announces that a notice of General Meeting ("GM") has been posted to shareholders today, and is available to download from the Company's website, www.altonaenergy.com

At the GM, resolutions relating to a re-organisation of the Company's share capital and an increase in the Directors' authority to allot equity securities will be proposed.

The meeting will be held at the offices of Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London EC1V 9EE at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday1 August 2019.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Qinfu Zhang, Executive Director



+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (NEX Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021 Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor- Wilkinson







+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation and development of its significant coal resource exceeding 7 billion tonnes (1.3 billion tonnes historic JORC compliant) in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia. Through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary Arckaringa Energy Pty Ltd, Altona holds a 100% interest in three exploration licences covering 1,944 sq. kms in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia including three coal deposits - Westfield (EL5676), Wintinna (EL5677) and Murloocoppie (EL5678). All three deposits lie close to the Adelaide to Darwin railroad and the Stuart Highway.

Altona announced on 6 June 2019 that it is investigating a possible investment in an operational and profitable vanadium mining company in the Shaanxi Province in China.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.