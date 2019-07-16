

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total revenue increased 4 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent at constant exchange rates.



On an organic basis, revenue grew 6 percent.



In its trading update, the company said its North American total revenue growth was 9 percent, reflecting the contribution from the recent acquisition of AllClear ID. Organic revenue increased 8 percent.



In the UK and Ireland, total revenue declined 6 percent on a reported basis. At constant currency, total and organic revenue growth in the region was flat.



In Latin America, total revenue declined 1 percent on a reported basis, while both total and organic revenue growth rose 9 percent at constant currency.



EMEA/Asia Pacific revenue fell 1 percent on a reported basis, but grew 6 percent at constant currency. Organic revenue declined 1 percent.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have started the year well and in line with our expectations. ... We are excited about our prospects and for the year ahead our guidance is unchanged.'



Experian will release results for the first half on November 12.



