16.07.2019 | 08:41
Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190716 ArcAroma and Källby wastewater treatment plant starts evaluation of dynaCEPT

Press release 2019-07-16

Källby wastewater treatment plant and Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma), have agreed to test ArcAroma's technology dynaCEPT to increase biogas production from sewage sludge and to follow up on other effects of the dynaCEPT process. The test will start at the Källby plant in Lund, Sweden, this autumn. Källby is one of the wastewater treatment plants of VA Syd. VA Syd is the regional wastewater treatment organization for southwest of Skåne County, Sweden.

Contact at VA Syd Källby WWTP: Monica Erlandsson, monica.erlandsson@vasyd.se

Contact at ArcAroma: Johan Möllerström, johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 - 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at July 16, 2019 at 08:30 CET.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB.
www.arcaroma.com


