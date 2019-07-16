AQMetrics Offers First-to-market Free-trial for Fully Self-service MiFID II Transaction Reporting Solution

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics has extended it's Approved Reporting Mechanism solution and has launched a fully self-service Software-as-a Service solution for MiFID transaction reporting. This caters for the 10,000+ MiFID firms regulated across Europe.

The customer-centric SaaS platform allows firms to sign-up online for transaction reporting, self-manage data from multiple sources, avail of smart-validations with real-time error handling, and machine-to-machine reporting to the competent authorities.

Prospective customers can sign-up online for a thirty-day free trial to evaluate the SaaS platform and experience the value of a customer-centric solution.

Steve Barnes, AQMetrics CTO, commented: "We noted that everyone wants to try a product before opting for it and this is why we are making the trial available. Through trials one can analyze the efficiency of AQMetrics MiFID II transaction reporting self service product before making a decision to use it for live reporting to the regulators."

Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO of AQMetrics added: "When MiFID II firms sign up for this fully automated MiFID II service they will be experiencing their future customer journey through AQMetrics regulatory approved reporting mechanism and as such will be experiencing a way of reporting MiFID II transactions that will soon become commonplace for all MiFID II firms large and small alike."

The Free Trial can be accessed at www.aqmetrics.com/freetrial

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech SaaS company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial firms. We recognised that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outdated, and inefficient. We drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better, helping our customers leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

More information is available at https://www.aqmetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840928/AQMetrics_Logo.jpg

Media contact

Phoebe Toal, AQMetrics, marketing@aqmetrics.com, +353 1 903 5689, out of office hours: +353 87 7696 448