In 2019, the United States will become the world's largest market for grid-connected battery energy storage, writes IHS Markit's Camron Barati, as solar-plus-storage and peaking capacity requirements drive increased procurement.From pv magazine, July edition Deployments of grid-connected energy storage in the United States are expected to amount to 712 MW this year. This represents a near-doubling from 376 MW in 2018. On the strength of this performance, the United States will surpass South Korea, which will see the market drop below 600 MW, or even significantly lower. The increasing market ...

