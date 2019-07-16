

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's national economic output grew at the slowest pace in four months in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a working day adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in May after a revised 1.8 percent increase in April. Output growth for April was revised down from 2.8 percent.



The pace of growth slowed for the first time since January, when it advanced 0.7 percent.



Primary production declined around 4 percent from a year ago, while secondary production and services grew by about one percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, economic output fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX