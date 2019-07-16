London Fashion Week will be the first of the four global fashion weeks to open its doors to the public; starting from September 2019, London Fashion Week will offer experiences for both a trade and public audience through one dynamic schedule. The schedule is set to be packed with shows, presentations and events and British Fashion Council have come up with the perfect solution in partnership with LetsBab to keep all guests running on time.

The British Fashion Council will host the London Fashion Week schedule within the LetsBab app, allowing attendees to receive up to the minute schedule updates and show start times through notifications on the go.

"Having spent years in the fashion industry it's great to see the British Fashion Council open their doors to the every person being able to attend what has traditionally been an invite only event. The backdrop of fashion and retail provide the perfect synergy for the collaboration between LetsBab and BFC, as both are placing democratization at the forefront of their mission." said Bonnie Takhar, Founder and CEO of LetsBab.

About LetsBab

LetsBab is a marketplace, where you can shop and share products with your friends, and best of all get paid for it in cash. The platform pays real people for their recommendations, which they can keep or donate. Until its launch the only people getting paid for their influence were influencers/bloggers, with companies spending billions on influencer marketing. LetsBab would like a big chunk of this to go to the every person. To use LetsBab you don't need a social media footprint, a following or likes, just an authentic voice and a passion for the brands you share. Download the app at www.letsbab.com/app/

About British Fashion Council

The British Fashion Council (BFC) was set up in 1983 to promote British fashion internationally and co-ordinate this promotion through fashion weeks, exhibitions and showcasing events. The BFC now supports designers beginning at college level and extending to talent identification, business support and showcasing schemes to help British designer businesses develop their profiles and business globally and promote British fashion and its influential role in Britain and London. The BFC Colleges Council offers support to students through its Foundation, BA and MA scholarships, links with industry through design competitions and Graduate Preview Day. Talent identification and business support schemes include BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund and NEWGEN which includes womenswear, menswear and accessories. The BFC also runs and owns charities including the BFC Fashion Arts Foundation, the BFC Fashion Trust and the BFC Education Foundation. Showcasing initiatives and events include London Fashion Week, London Fashion Week Men's, LONDON show ROOMS, International Fashion Showcase, London Fashion Week Festival and the annual celebration of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry: The Fashion Awards.

