Datameer Earns AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

Designation puts Datameer at the forefront of data preparation and analytics in the AWS ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer , the world's leading data preparation and analytics solution, today announced it has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, a designation given to select companies that have demonstrated their ability to help customers unlock the full potential of their data using the latest services and technologies available on AWS.

The AWS Big Data Competency distinction is given to companies that are part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and have proven that they possess a deep level of expertise in several different categories-including data integration, data management, advanced analytics, and data analysis and visualization-and that they can seamlessly deliver solutions on AWS.

"As a company on the forefront of data preparation in the cloud, we couldn't do what we do without the powerful services that AWS provides," says Claudine Lagerholm, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Datameer. "Many of our customers already use Amazon Redshift as a cloud data warehouse, and rely heavily on Amazon EC2 and other services, such as Amazon SageMaker for their machine learning initiatives. Datameer is committed to helping each of our joint customers to achieve their analytics goals using AWS."

One such example is Pairity, an AI-driven fintech company that optimizes accounts receivables and helps debt collectors increase collections. In addition to Datameer, the company's tech stack includes Amazon Redshift , Amazon Comprehend , a natural language processing service, and Amazon SageMaker , a machine learning modeling tool.

"Datameer has helped us make the most out of all of our data using the innovative services found in AWS," explains Cam Byrd, CIO of Pairity. "With Datameer, we can prepare and analyze all of our data, wherever it lives and at scale, with one tool-right in AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Datameer

Datameer was designed to help integrate, explore, and deploy data for the most strategic analytics initiatives. Using a single platform, enterprise customers can break down data silos and empower everyone to discover insights. The company's flagship product, Datameer Enterprise, makes it easy to transform raw data into secure datasets for further discovery or to feed any analytics initiative, including BI reporting, machine learning, deep learning and artificial intelligence campaigns. Customers include leading global organizations such as Citibank, Royal Bank of Canada, Aetna, Optum, National Instruments, Vivint and more. Datameer is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Berlin, Germany. Learn more at www.datameer.com .

