Scatec Solar moved into the Malaysian Solar market in late-2016. The company sealed financing for 197 MW of capacity with the help of the country's green bonds, the year after. Malaysia is continuing on its solar trajectory and will hold the third iteration of its tenders for the allocation of an addition 500 MW in generation capacity.Norwegian solar integrator Scatec Solar ASA has begun commercial operation of its third 66 MW Merchang solar project in Malaysia. With the new project online, the company is now operating a 197 MW portfolio in the Southeast Asian country. "We are pleased to have ...

