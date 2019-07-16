The IPO of WiMi Hologram Cloud, One of China's Largest 5G Holographic Cloud Platform, Pushed AI Vision to the Top

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / China Mobile would build an internationally leading 5G network, plan the 5G network with independent networking and the target architecture, promote the cloudification of deployment of 5G network, accelerate the end-to-end maturity of 5G industry, and develop smart city, car networking, industrial Internet and other innovation platforms and R&D applications relying on 5G joint innovation center and 5G industry research institute. As one of China's largest 5G holographic cloud platforms, WiMi Hologram Cloud listed the IPO in the United States, which will push China's AI vision to the global technological leadership.

The holographic AR industry value chain consists of three main parts. The upstream section refers to key hardware, software, services and providers and participants related to content production. The midstream participants are the provider of holographic AR solutions, integrating the upstream hardware and integrating software systems to form final products or solutions. The downstream refers to end-users, including governments, enterprises and household / individual consumers.

The business models of midstream and upstream participants are different. When hardware, software and service providers focus on R&D to further enhance their core technologies and reduce production costs, holographic AR device integrators and content creators must identify target users, build brand reputation and enhance the user experience. Some holographic AR device integrators have strong internal research capabilities, and play a role in the upstream and midstream markets, which is very common. WiMi Hologram Cloud is currently involved in the upstream segment, including the development of software, the provision of content production technologies and the creation and distribution of contents, as well as the midstream segment, that is, the provision of holographic AR solutions. (* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.)

Value Chain of the Holographic AR Industry

Note: The part that WiMi Hologram Cloud has participated in at present has been circles by red dotted lines.

Source: Frost & Sullivan

The main forms of final products and service in the holographic AR industry include hardware products, software, content products and solution products and services. The holographic AR hardware products refer to the display device that provides holographic AR experience, mainly including the smart phones / tablets and holographic head-mounted displays. Through these devices, users are able to see the combined projection of the reality captured by the camera and the virtual objects simulated by the computer. However, users can only check the projection through the screens of smart phones / tablets or the head-mounted displays. The head-mounted displays provide more immersive experience, but it requires users to purchase a separate device.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud published its IPO prospectus globally on June 27, 2019 in the United States. Its net profits exceeded 89 million yuan in 2018, making profits for two consecutive years. The net profit of the first quarter in 2019 increased by 68%, and the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future.

* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.

