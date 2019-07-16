Japanese TV Station Chooses Infortrend to Manage Critical Broadcasting Workloads

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announces that a national TV station in Japan uses Infortrend's storage solution to address the increasing demands of its broadcasting workload. The modernization of their storage system allows further enhancements of them such as higher performance and capacity, flexibility in access management, and remote backup functionality.

This client faced common challenges in managing media content -- handling huge data volumes brought by ultra high-definition video formats, such as 4K, 8K, and beyond. They urgently looked for a solution that provides better performance and capacity, while supporting easy integration into the existing data environment without interrupting the daily operation.

In this project, Infortrend's enterprise-level EonStor GS 3000 series unified storage and JB 3000 series expansion enclosure were used as a NAS, a system perfect for file sharing among multiple ingestion servers and editing workstations. Another GS 3000 was used for file archive via remote backup. The GS 3000 storage system provides high and stable file-level performance via a 10 GbE connectivity to meet the demanding requirements of TV broadcasting workload.

Moreover, EonStor GS supports comprehensive network protocols including CIFS, AFP, NFS, and FTP. These supported protocols allow seamless integration into the customer's existing environment. The new system also allows the customer to flexibly manage data access rights to adjust to their business needs.

"The media industry has continuous demands in upgrading the existing storage system to catch up with the rapidly growing data volumes. Overall, performance is the customers' major concern because they are dealing with bandwidth-consuming data," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend. "With EonStor GS, we guarantee that our customers get the superior write/read performance, a wide range of network interfaces, and on-line data migration for an easy upgrade of their existing data management system."

