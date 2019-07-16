

- BERENBERG CUTS GRAFTON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 970 (1010) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES MAN GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 188 (180) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES SOPHOS PLC PRICE TARGET TO 420 (360) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS ASTON MARTIN PRICE TARGET TO 1500 (2080) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS NORTHGATE PRICE TARGET TO 380 (415) PENCE - 'HOLD' - HSBC RAISES GLAXOSMITHKLINE PRICE TARGET TO 1942 (1860) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES ASTON MARTIN TO 'HOLD' ('UNDERPERFORM') - TARGET 1000 (1050) P - JPMORGAN CUTS LLOYDS TO 'NEUTRAL' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 70 (80) PENCE - LIBERUM RAISES ITV TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - LIBERUM RESUMES STAFFLINE WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 330 PENCE - RBC CUTS CLINIGEN PRICE TARGET TO 1400 (1640) PENCE - 'TOP PICK' - UBS CUTS RIGHTMOVE PRICE TARGET TO 500 (505) PENCE - 'SELL'



