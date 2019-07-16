

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of earnings and a batch of macroeconomic data this week for directional cues.



Traders also kept a close eye on any news around the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are due to speak by telephone in the coming days, but no face-to-face talks have been scheduled yet.



The benchmark DAX was up 12 points at 12,399 in opening deals after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Chemicals company Bayer advanced 1.7 percent after a U.S. judge slashed the damages awarded to a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer.



