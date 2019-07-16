Global infrastructure services firm AECOM has been appointed by Shell Retail to deliver ultrafast electrical vehicle (EV) 150kW fast chargers across the Netherlands. Allowing more people to charge their cars on the go, a total of 200 fast chargers under the brand name Shell Recharge will be available on Shell forecourts.

This new initiative will charge vehicles within 15 minutes, making them three times faster than the current 50kW chargers. In 2017, the global integrated energy company was one of the first fuel retailers to install electrical vehicle chargers on its forecourts. This is just one of the many ways Shell aims to deliver cleaner energy around the world.

Having previously worked together on several Shell Recharge locations which were built last year across the Netherlands, AECOM is set to provide a number of services throughout this project. These include engineering, procurement, construction management, design and consultancy all of which will help deliver the fastest vehicle chargers for drivers in the Netherlands.

Bruno Haerens, Netherlands Country Manager at AECOM, said: "Having worked with Shell in the Netherlands on a number of projects, AECOM's experts and specialists will continue to work closely with the team to better support the needs of their customers by ensuring e-mobility is more accessible for motorists across Netherlands. This is an important step Shell is taking to achieve a lower carbon transport system for communities across the country and we are delighted to be part of it."

Hilmar van den Dool, General Manager Shell Retail for Benelux and France, said: "Electric mobility is one of the solutions that will help meet growing demand for transport in a lower-carbon world. A suitable network of recharging infrastructure needs to be developed as the number of electric vehicles increases, to ensure that customers can charge their vehicles without disrupting. Shell aims to be market leader in this segment. AECOM supports Shell in quickly establishing a fast charge network on service stations, whilst Shell's subsidiary NewMotion provides chargers at home and at work."

