16.07.2019
PR Newswire

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 16

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

The audited annual report and financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019 has now been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Attn: Company Secretary
Email:compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk


