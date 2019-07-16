Hydrocolloids Market Size Worth $13.61 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 13.61 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Hydrocolloids find application in radiology as a suspending agent, suppositories, slow release capsules, emulsions, surgical lubricants, and as a carrier of topical medicaments, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Growing demand for processed food due to the convenience is expected to positively impact hydrocolloid market in the forthcoming years

Processed foods market has seen healthy growth in recent past and is projected to witness high growth in near future

The ability of hydrocolloids to reduce the fat content by dispersing water and acting as a fat replacer in food products is expected to propel their demand as consumers are increasingly preferring low-fat and low-calorie food products

The shortage of resources and vulnerability to seasonal changes cause volatility in the raw material pricing is propelling manufacturing costs and limiting the market growth

Rise in population coupled with rising disposable income, translates into an enhanced standard of living, particularly in the developing regions. This is anticipated to result in a steady growth in demand for specialty and processed food products

Read 150 page research report with TOC on "Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Alginates, Pectin, Guar Gum, Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), By Function, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hydrocolloids-market

Rapid urbanization coupled with improved consumer lifestyle with more emphasis on healthy, diet-friendly, nutritious, and natural products is fueling the demand for convenience and packaged foods, which, in turn, is likely to propel the product consumption. Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of nutritional food is further propelling the demand for hydrocolloids in developing countries, such as China and India.

Europe and North America are projected to play a substantial role even after losing their market share to Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to accomplish the highest gains in near future. A large number of health-conscious individuals are embracing a healthier lifestyle with the foremost importance on the healthy food choices offered by various food and beverage companies.

The key players in the hydrocolloids market are inclined towards new product launches, which is expected to augment the growth. In August 2018, Cargill announced its plans to invest USD 150 million in Brazil production facility to keep up with the increasing demand for pectin.

Grand View Research has segmented the hydrocolloids market on the basis of product, function, application, and region:

Hydrocolloids Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Gelatin



Xanthan Gum



Carrageenan



Alginates



Pectin



Guar Gum



Gum Arabic



Carboxy Methyl



Cellulose, Agar



Locust Bean Gum

Hydrocolloids Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Thickening



Gelling



Stabilizing



Others

Hydrocolloids Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverage



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Pharmaceutical

Hydrocolloids Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



MEA

