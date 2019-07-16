Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 July to 12 July 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.3760 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78.1630 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.2865 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79.8101 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/07/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.7283 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 80.0728

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005447/en/

Contacts:

Arkema