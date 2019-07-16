

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.61 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $3.95 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.95 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $20.56 billion from $20.83 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.95 Bln. vs. $5.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.58 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q2): $20.56 Bln vs. $20.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.53 to $8.63 Full year revenue guidance: $82.4 to $83.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX