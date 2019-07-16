GO Car Wash Names Bill Derwin Chairman

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / The board of directors of GO Car Wash, the nation's newest express car wash platform, has named Bill Derwin chairman.

"Bill's vast experience puts him in the perfect position to lead GO Car Wash during our aggressive growth phase and beyond," said Darren Skarecky, GO Car Wash CEO. "The Board was excited to elect Bill as the chairman and we welcome him to the GO team."

"I am honored to lead such a talented team of proven industry professionals," said Derwin. "With GO's dynamic team of industry professionals, we are well-positioned to grow rapidly throughout North America."

Derwin's accomplished career spans three decades with leadership roles nationally and overseas.

Derwin was chief executive officer of International Car Wash Group, headquartered in the United Kingdom and Denver, with global responsibility for the world's largest car wash company at over 900 sites in 15 countries.

From 2013 to 2016, he was Terminix International president, overseeing the $4.2 billion enterprise in 22 countries with more than 9,500 employees.

For 11 years before that, Derwin held various roles at United Technologies/Otis Elevator including Vice President, global field operations and area director, United Kingdom and Ireland.

"His various positions in global markets bring a keen perspective to GO Car Wash's trajectory in the industry," said Skarecky.

With a Harvard MBA and a mechanical engineering degree from Stanford University, Derwin began his career in 1990 at The Boeing Co. and with McKinsey & Co.

Today, he is an independent director at Badger Daylighting, a publicly-traded, premier soil excavation company based in Calgary, Alberta.

Under Derwin's leadership, GO Car Wash will continue to deploy its multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build-outs.

About GO Car Wash

GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Phoenix, GO Car Wash will primarily focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build-outs.





