Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Receives Notice of Acceptance for Multiwavelength Photo Dynamic Therapy from Russian Patent Office

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce that the Russian Patent Office has issued a Notice of Acceptance for a Multiwavelength Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") patent application.

The patent application entitled, "Apparatus and Method for Multiwavelength Photo Dynamic Therapy" will issue into a patent later this year and provides additional international patent protection for the Company in the application of Theralase's PDT technology for cancer.

Russia represents an immense market opportunity for the Company as the country relies heavily on imported medical devices and is one of the largest markets for medical devices1. Russia has established a National Health Project to provide enhanced methods for early disease detection and monitoring; with a primary focus on cancer. Russia's anticipated total healthcare investments in 2024 will be approximately $160 billion1, opening up new international opportunities for Theralase and its expanding platform of medical laser and oncology-related technologies.

PDT has been proven by the Company to be safe and effective in a Phase Ib Clinical Study for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") by destroying cancer through the generation of cytotoxic singlet oxygen. In the Multiwavelength PDT patent application, Theralase is optimizing the destruction of cancer cells by increasing the killing zone in tissue beyond the limitation of visible light. This is best accomplished by increasing the number of laser light sources that are used to activate the PDCs combining both visible and invisible wavelengths, thus allowing activation at various tissue depths.

This latest Notice of Acceptance once issued into a patent advances the clinical utility of PDT by expanding the volume of tissue able to be treated. Delivering light to deeper tissues (i.e. large bulky tumors) allows the Company Intellectual Property ("IP") protection for an effective way to kill cancer cells, as various laser light sources activate PDCs at various depths in target tissue and ultimately increase the overall destruction of cancerous tissue.

The multiwavelength laser system opens up new possibilities with far-reaching oncological treatment implications, including: targeting cancers that are difficult, if not impossible to reach with surgery, such as Glio Blastoma Multiforme ("GBM"), a deadly form of brain cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") or other deep tissue-related cancers, such as soft tissue sarcomas.

Kipton P. Lade B.Sc., M.Sc., MBA, CEO - Device Division, Theralase stated, "The Company continues to advance it's Anti-Cancer Therapy ("ACT") platform and expand its IP portfolio through it's Medical Laser Technology ("MLT") division. The multiwavelength laser system allows the activation of PDCs at various tissue depths simultaneously or sequentially effectively destroying cancerous cells throughout bulky tumours, providing enhanced safety and efficacy profiles, as compared to single-wavelength systems. With the Notice of Acceptance from the Russian Patent Office, we are pleased to build our IP protection strategy and have Russia incorporated into our patent jurisdiction. Our long-term strategy is to commercialize the ACT technology commencing with NMIBC and then expanding into GBM, NSCLC, esophageal cancer, and other various cancer indications to provide a safe and effective alternative treatment option for patients inflicted with this deadly disease. The ability to provide personalized ACT treatment for cancer patients to destroy their cancer and prevent its recurrence, all in a single or dual treatment, remains at the forefront of our minds".

