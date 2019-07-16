Prolonged uncertainty is enough to justify monetary policy easing The Euro Area outlook is split between mounting uncertainty about business and investors' sentiment - implying a continuing slowdown - and a profound labor market picture. CEE outstrips growth in advanced economies substantially. Eastern European EU member states remain the growth leaders among EU countries. Low inflation and interest rates as well as multi-year lows in unemployment underpin a favorable business environment. Monetary policy easing is back on the table Major developments Prolonged uncertainty seems to justify monetary policy easing. Financial investors express their fears about a nasty response of the global economy to the trade war with lower and lower yields and, following their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...