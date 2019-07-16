

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Corrects intro, first and second sentences of the article



Germany's economic confidence weakened to a nine-month low in July, survey data from the ZEW-Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The economic confidence index declined to -24.5 in July from -21.1 in June. This was the lowest score since October 2018. The expected reading was -22.



The current conditions index fell to -1.1 in July from 7.8 in June. The expected score was 5.



'In particular the continued negative trend in incoming orders in the German industry is likely to have reinforced the financial market experts' pessimistic sentiment,' ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.



The euro area economic confidence dropped 0.1 points to -20.3 in July. At the same time, the current conditions index fell 6.9 points to -10.6.



