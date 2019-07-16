Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today released its annual lists of the Top Meeting Destinations for meetings and events worldwide. The lists were compiled based on meeting and event booking activity across Cvent's venue sourcing sites, including the Cvent Supplier Network, through which more than $16 billion in business was sourced in 2018.

The annual lists include top destinations located in: United States, Europe, Caribbean Latin America, Middle East Africa, Canada, Germany, and United Kingdom. Due to increased sourcing volume to the Asia Pacific region, Cvent unveiled two additional lists this year Asia and Australia Oceania which were previously represented in one Asia Pacific list.

"Business events add $1.5 trillion to the global GDP and because of this positive economic impact, the cities featured in this year's Top Meeting Destinations lists have put significant time and resources into attracting more group business to their locales," said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. "While the top destinations in each region have not changed significantly year-over-year, cities such as Napa, CA, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Beirut, Lebanon, are new to their respective lists and have positioned themselves as top cities to host meetings and events. Leading destinations are working closely with hotels and venues in their area to offer and promote unique experiences, helping event organizers deliver more memorable and impactful events."

"We are honored and proud that Dallas has been recognized as one of the Top 5 meeting destinations in the U.S. by Cvent," said Sam Coats, CEO and interim president of VisitDallas. "Dallas' steady movement up the list year-over-year is evidence that the city is a thriving meeting destination. Located in the center of the country, Dallas boasts great air lift, a sizeable and flexible convention center, the best hotel product in Texas and uniquely fun experiences for meeting attendees."

"To be recognized as the number one meetings destination in the U.S. by Cvent for the seventh time is a remarkable achievement," said George Aguel, CEO and president of Visit Orlando. "With the expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, new airport terminal and additional hotels, attractions and venues opening over the next few years, our destination is focused on sustaining Orlando's leadership position in the meetings industry."

The top 10 cities in each region for 2019 are:

United States Europe Asia 1. Orlando, Florida 1. London, England 1. Singapore 2. Las Vegas, Nevada 2. Berlin, Germany 2. Bangkok, Thailand 3. Chicago, Illinois 3. Barcelona, Spain 3. Hong Kong 4. Atlanta, Georgia 4. Paris, France 4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 5. Dallas, Texas 5. Amsterdam, Netherlands 5. Shanghai, China 6. Nashville, Tennessee 6. Madrid, Spain 6. Tokyo, Japan 7. San Diego, California 7. Frankfurt, Germany 7. Seoul, South Korea 8. New York, New York 8. Rome, Italy 8. Beijing, China 9. Miami, Florida 9. Prague, Czech Republic 9. Bali, Indonesia 10. Washington, D.C. 10. Munich, Germany 10. Mumbai, India Caribbean Latin America Middle East Africa Canada 1. Nassau, Bahamas 1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates 1. Toronto, Ontario 2. Playa del Carmen, Mexico 2. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 2. Vancouver, British Columbia 3. Cancún, Mexico 3. Cape Town, South Africa 3. Montréal, Québec 4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 4. Johannesburg, South Africa 4. Calgary, Alberta 5. San Juan, Puerto Rico 5. Marrakesh, Morocco 5. Mississauga, Ontario 6. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 6. Cairo, Egypt 6. Ottawa, Ontario 7. San José del Cabo, Mexico 7. Beirut, Lebanon 7. Edmonton, Alberta 8. Montego Bay, Jamaica 8. Doha, Qatar 8. Québec City, Québec 9. Mexico City, Mexico 9. Nairobi, Kenya 9. Banff, Alberta 10. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 10. Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates 10. Whistler, British Columbia

View additional lists for 2019 here: Australia Oceania, Germany, and United Kingdom.

Methodology

Cvent evaluated more than 11,000 cities worldwide featured on Cvent's venue sourcing sites to compile the eighth annual list. Activity was tracked from January 2018 through December 2018 and destinations were ranked according to the following criteria:

Unique Request for Proposals Received

Total Room Nights Received

Awarded Request for Proposals

Awarded Room Nights

Percentage of Qualified Meeting Venues

Number of Profile Views

About the Cvent Supplier Network

Featuring more than 260,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) is one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Cvent sourced more than $16 billion in meetings and events through its marketplace and more than 42 million room nights in 2018. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in more than 175 countries that can be searched and filtered based on approximately 200 meetings and events attributes. The Network is part of the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, which partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business.

To find venues, request quotes, and book event space on the Cvent Supplier Network, visit https://www.cvent.com/venues.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 27,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud's digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent's sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

