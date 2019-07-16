Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.93p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---